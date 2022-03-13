Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. 361,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $2,502,605. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

