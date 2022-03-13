Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Increased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 416.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

