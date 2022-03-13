Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.16. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

