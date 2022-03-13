Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $32.62 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.
Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
