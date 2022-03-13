Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $32.62 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

