Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 78,645 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Separately, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,716,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMEO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. 2,109,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -33.76. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

