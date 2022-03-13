Parkside Investments LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. 87,531,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

