Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

