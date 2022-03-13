Parkside Investments LLC Invests $5.97 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. 10,773,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453,400. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $149.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

