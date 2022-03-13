Parkside Investments LLC Sells 22,388 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $10,549,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. 87,531,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

