Paul Horstmeier Sells 23,209 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $22.85 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

