Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

