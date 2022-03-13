PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 5.7% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

