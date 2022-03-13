Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,810 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 329,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

