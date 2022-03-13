Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

