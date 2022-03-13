Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

