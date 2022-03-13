Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,859 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $74,709,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 2,654,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

