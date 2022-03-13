Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 64.5% in February

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

About Pennon Group (Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.