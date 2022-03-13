Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.