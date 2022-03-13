Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading Down 2.7%

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. 146,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 97,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Peraso, Inc offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

