Peter B. Silverman Sells 60,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

