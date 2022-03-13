Peter B. Silverman Sells 60,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRUS stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.
About Merus (Get Rating)
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
