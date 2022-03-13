Peter R. Harris Acquires 20,000 Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) insider Peter R. Harris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £33,800 ($44,287.21).

Shares of NBI opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £49.90 million and a PE ratio of -343.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.41. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.