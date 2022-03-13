PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 536.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $49.55 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

