Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

TSE:PEY opened at C$10.86 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,261.65. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and sold 133,887 shares valued at $1,347,761.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

