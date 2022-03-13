Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PSXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PSXP stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 16,202,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

