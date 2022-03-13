Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 2,068,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,577,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

