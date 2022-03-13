Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $795.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,183 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Berry by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

