PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Shares of AGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
