Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 534,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Portland General Electric by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Portland General Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

