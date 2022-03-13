PosEx Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (PEX)

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One PosEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PosEx has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. PosEx has a market capitalization of $37,398.55 and $7.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

PosEx Profile

PosEx is a coin. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PosEx is a Pow/Pos hybrid cryptocurrency. It has a 30 second block time and uses the SHA256D “

PosEx Coin Trading

