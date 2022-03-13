PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.45.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

