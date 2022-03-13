Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Premier African Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of £66.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.
