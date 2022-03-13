Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Premier African Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of £66.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

