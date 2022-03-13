Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $172.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,928,468 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.