Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

