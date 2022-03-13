Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.