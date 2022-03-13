Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trex by 20.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

