Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

