Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,172 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

NYSE LW opened at $50.11 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $85.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.