Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

