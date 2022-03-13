Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

