Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

