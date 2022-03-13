Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,372,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $25.05 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.