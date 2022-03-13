Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $693.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.95. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $639.16 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

