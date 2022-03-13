Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,172 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

