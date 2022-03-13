Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,007 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

BATS IGHG opened at $69.86 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35.

