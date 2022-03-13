Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

