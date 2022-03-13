Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

