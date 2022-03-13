Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 838 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.