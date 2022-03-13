Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $544.37 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $511.20 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $864.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,257.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

