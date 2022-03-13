Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.