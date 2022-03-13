Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.69. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MLNK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.
The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.
About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)
MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Project Angel Parent (MLNK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.